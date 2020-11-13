Sports

JUST IN: Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms.

They added that the other members of the team had tested negative, reports the BBC.

Egypt host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Saturday, followed by the reverse fixture in Togo on Tuesday.

Salah will now self-isolate and is likely to miss Liverpool’s next two matches.

The Reds host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, November 21, followed by a Champions League tie against Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, November 25.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.

