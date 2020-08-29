JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu asks schools to reopen Sept 14

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed all tertiary institutions under the state government to reopen on September 14.

The institutions were shut indefinitely in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

But at a briefing on Saturday, the governor asked them to reopen. He also fixed September 21 as the tentative date for the reopening of primary and secondary schools.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our on-going modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Only SS3 students participating in the on-going West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are allowed in schools for now.

Earlier in the month, the governor lifted a four-month ban on worship centres.

