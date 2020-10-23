News

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu begins damage assessment of Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun to tour parts of the city affected by the days of vandalism which took place following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

His fist port of call was at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, which from the television footage of the governor’s inspection, was totally destroyed.

All the cars in the expansive premises of the LGA were either burnt or damaged; while all the buildings, including an old generation bank located in the compound, were also destroyed.

He then moved to the adjourning police station where he also saw massive destruction.

A number of people he met at the station lamented that they were sons and daughters of police officers and wondered why their parents should be singled out by the hoodlums when they were simply performing their lawful duties.

A particular woman, virtually crying, complained that they could not be given decent education because their parents were poorly paid and appealed to Sanwo-Olu to see to the welfare of policemen and women.

The governor then left the LGA Secretariat to visit some other spots in the area that suffered extensive damage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

WAEC releases guidelines for August 3 to Sept 5 SSCE

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Barely 24hours after it announced a date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the West African Examination Council(WAEC) yesterday announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid coronavirus pandemic. The conduct of the examination for candidates, which had earlier been scheduled to hold between April 6 and June 5, was forcefully […]
News

PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop […]
News

Gyang lauds Buhari for appointing Yakubu Pam NCPC Executive Sec

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in a statement issued in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: