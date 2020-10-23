JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu begins damage assessment of Lagos

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun to tour parts of the city affected by the days of vandalism which took place following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

His fist port of call was at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, which from the television footage of the governor’s inspection, was totally destroyed.

All the cars in the expansive premises of the LGA were either burnt or damaged; while all the buildings, including an old generation bank located in the compound, were also destroyed.

He then moved to the adjourning police station where he also saw massive destruction.

A number of people he met at the station lamented that they were sons and daughters of police officers and wondered why their parents should be singled out by the hoodlums when they were simply performing their lawful duties.

A particular woman, virtually crying, complained that they could not be given decent education because their parents were poorly paid and appealed to Sanwo-Olu to see to the welfare of policemen and women.

The governor then left the LGA Secretariat to visit some other spots in the area that suffered extensive damage.

