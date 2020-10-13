JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu joins #EndSARS protest

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has joined #EndSARS protesters.

The protesters who stormed Alausa, the seat of power in Lagos, early in the morning were presently surprised to see the state’s number one citizen not ordering security operatives to clear them but rather identifying with them.

On Monday the governor had gone to address protesters who had taken over the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where he appealed to them to lift their barricade so as to allow vehicular movement.

He also promised to take their grievances to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

