Top Stories

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu joins #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has joined #EndSARS protesters.
The protesters who stormed Alausa, the seat of power in Lagos, early in the morning were presently surprised to see the state’s number one citizen not ordering security operatives to clear them but rather identifying with them.
On Monday the governor had gone to address protesters who had taken over the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where he appealed to them to lift their barricade so as to allow vehicular movement.
He also promised to take their grievances to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC can’t rig Edo guber poll –Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured Edo people that any plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state will fail.   Wike, who is the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Edo election, urged the people to […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs divided over next party chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Wale Elegbede A crisis of trust is brewing among governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the direction which the composition of the next National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should assume, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. Last Thursday, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC, dissolved the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC […]
News Top Stories

Budget 2021: FG targets N1.7trn from VAT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…raises expected stamp duty revenue to N500bn The Federal Government has said it hopes to fund part of its projected N12.6 trillion 2021 budget with an expected N1.7 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT). This, the government said, would be achieved by bringing more people into the tax net with the effective implementation of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: