News

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly.

The governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11.45 a.m. on Friday after returning from an official trip to Abuja.

By this act, the Bill has now become a law in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LCCI: Hospitality sector risks massive job losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…seeks support for N1.4trn segment of Nigeria’s economy   The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned of a massive job losses in the hospitality sector if an urgent rescue plan is not put in place to save it.   It also said that the continued lockdown of the country’s hospitality sector following […]
News

Indonesia: Crashed plane’s black boxes located

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Black boxes of a passenger plane which crashed in the sea soon after take-off from Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday have been located, officials say. A small flotilla of ships has been searching the site and navy divers should soon be able to retrieve the two flight recorders, they add. Aircraft parts and human […]
News

Group to lawmakers: Enact law to punish blasphemy in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

KANO A coalition of Ulama in Kano State and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state has urged the House of Assembly to enact a law to provide punishment for blasphemy in the state.   The coalition made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica