JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly.

The governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11.45 a.m. on Friday after returning from an official trip to Abuja.

By this act, the Bill has now become a law in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...