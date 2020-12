Twenty-four hours after the news broke that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person, it is now confirmed that the governor himself has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Sanwo-Olu went into self-isolation after his close aide tested positive few days back.

During the early days of the pandemic, the governor and his wife tested negative twice, but it is now not a lucky third test.

