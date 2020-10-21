JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu visits Lekki shooting victims, to broadcast to Lagosians Wed morning

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited victims of Tuesday night’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza by security operatives, promising them that they would receive the best of treatment.

In a number of tweets on his verified handle, the governor alluded to the fact that he was not in direct control of those that carried out the shooting of peaceful protesters in the high brow area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave a breakdown of those injured, was, however, silent on if there were any fatalities.

He once again promised to work with the Federal Government to get to the root of the unfortunate incident in which multiple reports from eyewitnesses at the scene, insisted that the shooting was carried out by men wearing the uniforms of the Nigeria Army.

The governor, who admitted that it was the “toughest night” of his life, promised to give a state broadcast in the morning.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s tweets: “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki .

“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

“There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”

