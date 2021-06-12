News

JUST IN: Saudi cancels Hajj for Nigerians, others

*Over COVID-19 fears
…Restricts pilgrimage to 60,000 residents

Muritala Ayinla

Following the continued rise of COVID-19 cases across the globe, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has again restricted Nigerians and pilgrims from other countries from taking part in this year’s hajj.
The Saudi Authorities said that it will limit this year’s Hajj to just 60,000 Saudi residents, urging other nationals from other countries to comply with the decision which was said to have been taken to effectively manage the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the decision, Nigerians, specially those who have paid for the Holy pilgrimage since last year, had expressed concerned over the delay in the Hajj arrangements.
New Telegraph learnt that many, who could not make the pilgrimage last year due to the pandemic, had harboured cautious optimism that the Saudis would allow some countries with minimal cases of the virus to participate in the Hajj exercise, especially when Nigerians were allowed to take part in the 2021 Umrah.

