JUST IN: Scores escape death in  fresh building collapse in Lagos

…as LASBCA begins demolition of affected buildings

Scores of occupants have escaped death as a three-storey building in the Aguda area of Surulere partially caved in, leaving a yet-to- be ascertained number of residents injured.

New Telegraph learnt that incident occured at 4, Kola John Street with some sections of the building affected.

It was gathered that following the partial collapse of the ill-fated building, the occupants of the affected building and the adjoining one had to be quickly evacuated to prevent loss of lives.

As at the time of filing this report, the total number of occupants in the affected building could not be ascertained, but it was learnt that none of them was trapped in anyway.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the third floor structure was distressed before it partially collapsed.

According to him,  it was observed that a section of the parapet wall/RC slab of the pent floor roof gutter had collapsed partially with the concrete/sandcrete blocks from the collapse, damaging a major part of the roof coverings and ceilings of the bungalow building beside it.

He confirmed that the occupants of the affected building and the adjoining one had to be quickly evacuated to prevent loss of lives.

The LASBCA boss revealed that prior to the collapse, the owner had carried out illegal renovations, adding attachments to it without recourse to the Agency to monitor the process, hence the collapse.

