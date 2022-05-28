Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Scores feared dead in Rivers church stampede

Scores of people are feared dead in a stampede just before the commencement of a programme organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Saturday.

Though, the church known as ‘Kings Assembly’ is located in the GRA axis of the metropolis, the programme was at the Polo Club in the Rivers State capital to accommodate the expected large congregation.

It was learnt that the crowd overstretched the venue as the church had invited members of the public to come and receive gift items and food for its fourth anniversary.

A source said the crowd which started trooping in at about 6:30am on Saturday pushed open a small gate to gain entrance leading to the stampede.

 

