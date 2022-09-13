Top Stories

JUST IN: Scores hurt in stadium crush as Kenya inaugurates president

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Scores of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto is being inaugurated as president.

A medic said a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell down after people pushed it and about 60 were injured, though the number may rise, reports The Associated Press.

“We had to treat some with minor injuries. Most of them were rushed to the main hospital in Nairobi,” Peter Muiruri said. There were no reports of deaths.

Meanwhile, William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president.

He narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. The Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time.

On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

IPOB and its strategy in the South East

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has for some time now become a government of its own in the South East region of the country. The group, which claims to be fighting for the rights of the Igbo of the region, has constituted itself into a law, ordering the people […]
News Top Stories

Kidnapping: 70 regain freedom after payment of ransom in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

At least 70 persons kidnapped at various times and different locations within and around Kaduna State have regained their freedom. Some of those that regained their freedom include members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local Government Area.   It would be recalled that 66 worshippers of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji were […]
News Top Stories

FG must devolve power to states for effectiveness –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that the hue and cry about restructuring which has pervaded the entire country is about devolving power to the states in order to make them function more effectively. Akeredolu, who declared that he does not believe in the disintegration of the country, said the fiscal policy and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica