JUST IN: Scores hurt in stadium crush as Kenya inaugurates president

Scores of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto is being inaugurated as president.

A medic said a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell down after people pushed it and about 60 were injured, though the number may rise, reports The Associated Press.

“We had to treat some with minor injuries. Most of them were rushed to the main hospital in Nairobi,” Peter Muiruri said. There were no reports of deaths.

Meanwhile, William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president.

He narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. The Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time.

On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands.

