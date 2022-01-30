JUST IN: Scores killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen militia invade Southern Kaduna

Many villagers are feared killed after terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen militia in the early hours of Sunday attacked Atak-Mawe community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, North-West Nigeria.

A source, who confirmed the attack to Middle Belt Times, said the terrorists invaded the community at about 3am on Sunday and began shooting sporadically.

As of the time of filing this report, this newspaper could not authoritatively confirm the casualty figure even though the source said many are feared killed.

