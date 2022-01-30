Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Scores killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen militia invade Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Many villagers are feared killed after terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen militia in the early hours of Sunday attacked Atak-Mawe community in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, North-West Nigeria.

A source, who confirmed the attack to Middle Belt Times, said the terrorists invaded the community at about 3am on Sunday and began shooting sporadically.

As of the time of filing this report, this newspaper could not authoritatively confirm the casualty figure even though the source said many are feared killed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCTA launches attack on illegal signages promoters

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday commenced total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital, and also prosecuting those who promote them. FCT’s Director of Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signages, Dr Babagana Adam, who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been […]
Metro & Crime

Police confirm murder of Sen. Suswam’s elder brother

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the killing of Dr Terkula Suswam, an elder brother of Sen. Gabriel Suswam, by gunmen at Anyiin on Tuesday evening. The confirmation is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DCP Catherine Anene, on Wednesday in Makurdi. ”At about 1930hrs information was […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 curtailment: We’re going to apply self-policing strategy – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In response to the quest by some people that the Oyo State government should use security agencies to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the face of spread of the pandemic, the government Tuesday said that it would rather ensure compliance through self-policing. Giving this indication in Ibadan, the state capital, to forestall the harassment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica