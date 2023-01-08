JUST IN: Scores of passengers abducted from train station in Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday night said that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

The Command, in a press statement by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, at about 9.55pm, stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm on Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting an unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.

In the process, some of the passengers sustained bullet wounds, while all the attackers escaped into the bush with their captives.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of Herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunter with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...