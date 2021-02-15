JUST IN: Scores of passengers escape death in Lagos

…as BRT bus bursts into flames

Scores of passengers on Monday morning escaped death in Lagos as a fire gutted a fully loaded BRT bus around Anthony Bus Stop, along Ikorodu Road.

Although no life was lost, but some passengers sustained injuries while to escape from the burning bus.

It was learnt that BRT bus, from Ikorodu Terminal en route the TBS Terminal on Lagos Island, suddenly caught fire at Idiroko Bus Stop near Anthony.

Confirming the incident, National Emergency Management Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said that the bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred.

He said: “BRTbus from Ikorodu Terminal en route TBS Terminal, Lagos Island suddenly caught fire at Idiroko Bus Stop by Anthony Bus Stop. The bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred.

All passengers were rescued unhurt.

Incident occurred at about 11am

NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. The bus was a rescue bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken down buse.

“The initial bus took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which made the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers.”