JUST-IN: S’Court Affirms Ibe As APGA Guber Candidate In Abia

The Supreme Court on Wednesday re-affirmed Professor Greg Ibe as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State for the Saturday, March 11 gubernatorial election.

Teeming supporters, associates and party faithful were sighted celebrating the declaration of the apex court.

The three governorship aspirants who lost at the primary election namely, Chikwe Udensi, Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, and Etigwe Uwa, had gone to court to challenge Ibe’s victory.

Details shortly…..

