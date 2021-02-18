Top Stories

JUST IN: Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, is dead. He died in Kano on Thursday evening.
One of his sons who confirmed his death  said Mohammed died at an Isolation Centre in Kano.
He, however, said his father tested negative to COVID-19.
It was learnt that his corpse would be received by the family for burial on Friday.
The Soviet-trained medical doctor was elected to the National Assembly in 1979 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
The late Mohammed, who was Second Republic Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, was a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was 73.

Reporter

