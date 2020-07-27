JUST IN: Secondary schools to resume August 4

The Federal Government has announced August 4, 2020 as the date for resumption of secondary schools across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Ben Bem Goong, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.

Only students in exit classes are expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020.

