Top Stories

JUST IN: Secondary schools to resume August 4

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has announced August 4, 2020 as the date for resumption of secondary schools across the country.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Ben Bem Goong, Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education.
According to the statement, the decision was reached after a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.
Only students in exit classes are expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

U.S. Secretary, Onyeama discuss AfDB, economy, security

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

U nited States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, on Tuesday, spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on telephone, to discuss the roles of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and multilateral initiatives in accelerating economic recovery and regional security.     A statement issued by the Office of the US Department of State […]
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam SHOCKING […]
News Top Stories

PTF: Ignorance, scepticism fuelling spread of COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa

NCDC: Loss of smell, taste are COVID-19 symptoms The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that ignorance and scepticism were fuelling non-compliance with established protocols, thereby aiding the spread of the disease. PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the daily PTF briefing yesterday, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: