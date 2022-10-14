JUST IN: Security Council deliberates Kanu, considering appropriate action -Police Affairs Minister

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The National Security Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, has deliberated on the Court of Appeal ruling discharging counts against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting yesterday, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, said the meeting affirmed that though Kanu was discharged, he was not acquitted.

Recall that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in his response to the Thursday ruling had also said that Kanu was merely discharged but not acquitted.

Dingyadi said: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so, government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course.”

