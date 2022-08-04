JUST IN: Sen. Ekweremadu to remain in prison till next year

The provisional trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is in prison custody in the United Kingdom (UK) has been scheduled for May 2, 2023.

Barring any changes, this means Senator Ekweremadu will remain in the UK prison till next year. However, a plea and case management hearing has been scheduled for October 31 this year.

Judge Richard Marks QC said the case would be heard by a High Court judge.

On Thursday, Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu, who is on bail, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing, with Ekweremadu and Obinna Obeta also attending by video link from Wandsworth and Belmarsh prisons.

The judge granted Mrs Ekweremadu continued conditional bail and remanded Senator Ekweremadu and Obeta, a 50-year-old London doctor involved in the case, into custody.

Ekweremadu has denied any wrongdoing. Martin Hicks, QC, defending the Senator, has said: “We deny that there was any exploitation or any intent to do so. The argument will be factual denial”.

Senator Ekweremadu, Mrs Ekweremadu and Obeta are facing trial for plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs.

Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north west London, so it could be given to their daughter who suffers from kidney failure.

The man is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between between August 1 last year and May 5.

