JUST IN: Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah escapes assassination

…personal aide, 7 others feared dead

Okey Maduforo, Akwa

The Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah escaped death by the whiskers when he survived an assassination attempt at Enugu Ukwu Road in Njikoka Council Area of Anambra State on Sunday evening.

As at the time of filing in this report, details of the attack was still sketchy.

However, Ubah’s Media Assistant, Mr Kameh Ogbonna, who was thoroughly shaken by the incident, confirmed stating that the attack on Ubah’s convoy was an elaborately planned assassination attempt.

He added that it was a surprise attack, noting that but for the bullet-proof vehicle of the Senator, the assailants may have succeeded in their evil plot.

He said: “If not for the bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the Senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.

“This is a premeditated attempt on the life of the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us from the front and back, and from all sides. As I speak with you Obum the personal aide to the senator is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins’ bullets and they may have died,” he said.

 

 

Reporter

