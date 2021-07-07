Top Stories

JUST IN: Senate approves N983bn Supplementary Budget for 2021

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate has approved the sum of N983 billion as supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the National Assembly to approve the sum of N895.842 billion supplementary budget, to enable the Federal Government procure more military equipment to combat insurgency as well as vaccines to fight COVID-19 pandemic.
However, in considering President Buhari’s request, the Senate increased the figure by N87 billion.
The reason for the increment was not given as at the time of filing this report.
Details later…

