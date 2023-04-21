News

JUST-IN: Senate Extend Sitting By One Week

Following the one-week extension, the Red Chamber of the  National Assembly will now reconvene on Tuesday, May 2.

The Senate Clark, Mr Chinedu Akubueze disclosed this in statement issued in Abuja on Friday, however, no explanation for the rescheduling was given.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 2.

“All distinguished senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, May 2 by 10:00 a.m prompt.”

The Senate had on April 5, adjourned plenary to April 25 for Easter and Sallah holidays.

