JUST IN: Senate grants total autonomy to 774  local governments

The Senate of Nigeria has voted to amend the 1999 Constitution to give financial and administrative autonomy to the local governments across the federation.

With this amendment, the 774 local governments have become independent of the states and attained their full status as the third tier of government in Nigeria.

