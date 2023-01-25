News

JUST IN: Senate honours slain Catholic Priest, Isaac Achi, with a minute’s silence

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The gruesome murder of Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Isaac Achi, by yet to be arrested terrorists re-echoed in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday when Senators observed a minute’s silence in his honour.

The violence against the Catholic clergy in the Northern part of the country took a turn for the worse on January 15, when the Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-koro in Paikoro local government area of Niger State, Isaac Achi, was burnt to death by terrorists

The terrorists also razed the parish house and injured another priest identified as Reverend Father Collins.

The terrorists were said to have attempted to gain entrance into the parish house and in the course of having difficulty in gaining entrance set the parish house ablaze.

The colleague of Rev. Father Achi, Father Collins was shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of a motion on the callous murder of the priest moved by Senator Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) on the floor during plenary.

The Senate also condoled with the family of the deceased and the Bishop of Minna Diocese.

Achi, until his gruesome death, was the Kafin Koro Deanery of the Minna Diocese of Niger State and the Priest in charge of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro.

His remains were committed to mother earth last week in the St Michael Catholic Cemetery in Bosso, Niger State.

His aged mother attended the funeral with several family members.

About 500 priests and religious leaders came from within and outside Nigeria to attend the service of songs and the funeral.

There was also a crowd inside and outside the premises of the church who waited to bid farewell to the late Priest as the church could not contain the crowd of mourners.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abia traders protest demolition of shops, mast in market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Traders at Ngwa road market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba, Abia State yesterday peacefully protested against the proposed demolition of their shops at the market by the Abia State Ministry of Trade and Investment.   The traders also lamented what they described as unfortunate hoisting of telecommunication mast within their shops, describing it as unhealthy and dangerous […]
News

Onne Customs rake in N78bn revenue in 6 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area ll Command Onne Port, Rivers State has recorded a total of N78.17billion as revenue generated from January to June 2021. This figure reported in half year of 2021 was N31.5 billion above the N 46.66 billion posted between January and June of 2020, which signifies 67.52 per cent increase of […]
News

Lagos 2023: Jandor picks PDP nomination form

Posted on Author Wale elegbede

Lagos State Governorship hopeful, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), yesterday purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the office of the Lagos State Governor in 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Jandor, the leader of the popular Lagos4Lagos movement, recently defected from the All Progressives Congress in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica