JUST IN: Senate honours slain Catholic Priest, Isaac Achi, with a minute’s silence

The gruesome murder of Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Isaac Achi, by yet to be arrested terrorists re-echoed in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday when Senators observed a minute’s silence in his honour.

The violence against the Catholic clergy in the Northern part of the country took a turn for the worse on January 15, when the Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-koro in Paikoro local government area of Niger State, Isaac Achi, was burnt to death by terrorists

The terrorists also razed the parish house and injured another priest identified as Reverend Father Collins.

The terrorists were said to have attempted to gain entrance into the parish house and in the course of having difficulty in gaining entrance set the parish house ablaze.

The colleague of Rev. Father Achi, Father Collins was shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of a motion on the callous murder of the priest moved by Senator Sani Musa (APC – Niger East) on the floor during plenary.

The Senate also condoled with the family of the deceased and the Bishop of Minna Diocese.

Achi, until his gruesome death, was the Kafin Koro Deanery of the Minna Diocese of Niger State and the Priest in charge of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin Koro.

His remains were committed to mother earth last week in the St Michael Catholic Cemetery in Bosso, Niger State.

His aged mother attended the funeral with several family members.

About 500 priests and religious leaders came from within and outside Nigeria to attend the service of songs and the funeral.

There was also a crowd inside and outside the premises of the church who waited to bid farewell to the late Priest as the church could not contain the crowd of mourners.

