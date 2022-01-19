Top Stories

JUST IN: Senate re-amends, Reps relist Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill took the centre stage in the National Assembly on Wednesday as the Red Chamber re-amended the Bill, approving direct, indirect or consensus options for party primaries while the House of Representatives went into executive session to discuss the matter..

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, said the bill would be reintroduced Wednesday.

True to his words, the bill was listed in the Order Paper containing lists of items to be discussed at plenary.

Besides, the bill was also listed for consideration.

Titled: “Recommital of Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021”, the bill, which is standing in the name of the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubarkar Fulata, reads:

“The House notes that the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill was passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President for assent but the assent was withheld

“Also notes that in withholding the assent, the President particularly referred to the amendment of section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 dealing with the mode of nomination of candidates by political parties

“Further notes that section 87(2) of the electoral act 2010 provides that the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties elective positions shall be by direct and indirect primaries

“Recalls that the national assembly amended section 87 (2) of the electoral act 2010 as clause 84(2) of the electoral act (amendment) bill 2021 to read thus:

“The Procedure for nomination of candidates by political parties for various elective positions shall be by direct primaries”

“Cognizant of the need to allow political parties to choose the procedure for nomination of candidates for elective positions.

“The House resolves to commit section 84(2) of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2021 to the Committee of the Whole for reconsideration in accordance with Order 12, Rule 20 (1-3) of the Standing Order of the House”, the Order Paper stated.

The House went into executive session after Gbajabiamila after conferred with principal officers.

But the Senate on Wednesday re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed by the National Assembly on November 18, 2021.

Accordingly, the chamber in Clause 84(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions.

It also approved the recommended Clause 84(3) that “a political party that adopts the direct primaries procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party.”

Clause 84(4) further provides that “a political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall adopt the procedure outlined below; (a) In the case of nominations to the position of Presidential candidate, a political party shall, (i) hold special conventions in each of the 36 states of the federation and FCT, where delegates shall vote for each of the aspirants at designated centers in each State Capital on specified dates.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

ACF: Bandits’ activities’ll destroy Nigeria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Buhari: Jangebe abduction’ll be the last   Gov: Schoolgirls’ll be freed soon   Worried by the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, especially in the  North, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the activities of bandits are capable of destroying the  country. This is as the forum accused some of the communities where the abduction […]
News Top Stories

PRAWA to FG: Declare state of emergency in Justice system

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Executive Director of the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Dr Uju Agomoh, yesterday called on the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s justice system. Agomoh insisted that Nigerians have lost confidence in the justice system as the last hope of the common man because “it is not working […]
Investigation Top Stories

COVID-19 Unleashing hidden monsters in homes

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

…you can tell your story without mentioning names –Sociologist Maimuna Aliyu’s world shattered after her three months old daughter, Rukaya, was raped, leaving the baby battling to stay alive. She had heard of children being raped in the Adogi Community in Lafia Local Government of Nasarawa State, where she lives with her husband, but Maimuna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica