JUST IN: Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie as INEC National Commissioner

Posted on

 

The Nigerian Senate has rejected the nomination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner.

Onochie’s nomination as INEC National Commissioner was rejected during the Tuesday plenary session of the Senate.

Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya, in his report said Onochie did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character Principles.

The Senate at the committee of the whole subsequently voted against her nomination.

