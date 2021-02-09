Top Stories

JUST IN: Senate votes to go ahead with Trump trial

The US Senate has voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to hold a trial for a president who is no longer in office.
This means Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will continue, starting tomorrow.
Only a simple majority was required on the measure, reports the BBC.

