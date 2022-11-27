News

JUST IN: Senator Adekeke sworn in as sixth Osun gov, renames state

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sworn-in as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn in today, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Osogbo City Stadium, Osogbo.

Adeleke became the Governor of Osun, after he was administered the oaths of allegiance and office by the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

Justice Adepele-Ojo also administered the oaths on the new Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adegboyega Adewusi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his wife, Titi, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governors of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Bayelsa States and the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu.

It was also graced by traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reversed the name of the State from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” and also reversed its appellation from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.

Adeleke also reversed all appointments made by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, effective from July 7, 2022.

Governor Adeleke also ordered that all government bank accounts be frozen.

 

