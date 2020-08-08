Top Stories

JUST IN: Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead

A former Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead.

He died on Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

The news of his death was tweeted by his friend and former Senator Ben Bruce.

Saying that the two of them were “inseparable”, Senator Bruce confirmed that he died at the First Cardiology Consultants.

The 62-year-old former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 polls had been reportedly down with coronavirus which prompted his being moved to the Lagos early this week when his health deteriorated.

