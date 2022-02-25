JUST IN: Seplat Energy set to acquire Mobil Nigeria 

Chris Ugwu

Seplat Energy Plc listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware, USA.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to Ministerial Consent and other required regulatory approvals.

According to a statement signed by, Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Seplat Energy Plc, Seplat Energy Offshore Limited, a wholly owned Nigerian subsidiary of Seplat Energy Plc, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire the entire share capital of MPNU for a purchase price of $1,283 million plus up to $300 million contingent consideration, subject to lockbox, working capital and other adjustments at closing relative to the effective date

The transaction encompasses the acquisition of the entire offshore shallow water business of ExxonMobil in Nigeria, which is an established, high-quality operation with a highly skilled local operating team and a track record of safe operations, producing 95 kboepd (W.I.) in 2020 (92 per cent liquids)

On the transformational impact, the statement noted that the transaction will create one of the largest independent energy companies on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, and bolster Seplat Energy’s ability to drive increased growth, profitability and overall stakeholder prosperity.

Based on 2020 pro forma working interest volumes for Seplat Energy and MPNU, the transaction delivers 186 per cent increase in production from 51 kboepd to 146 kboepd , 170 per cent increase in 2P liquids reserves, from 241 MMbbl to 650 MMbbl ,14 per cent increase in 2P gas reserves from 1,501 Bscf to 1,712 Bscf, plus significant undeveloped gas potential of 2,910 Bscf (JV: 7,275 Bscf), 89 per cent increase in total 2P reserves from 499 MMboe to 945 MMboe and includes offshore fields with dedicated, MPNU-operated export routes offering enhanced security and reliability.

The company said this is the first transaction to be announced since the Nigerian Government’s recently ratified Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and supports its key objectives

“Seplat Energy is fully committed to working with the Nigerian Government to bring these strategically important national assets fully into Nigerian ownership alongside NNPC.

“Development of MPNU’s gas resources will support the Federal Government’s objective to achieve a pragmatic, progressive and just energy transition for Nigeria.

“The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including Ministerial Consent and regulatory approvals from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“The Transaction is classified as a reverse takeover for the purposes of UK Listing Rules relating to the Company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange. Upon completion of the Transaction, Seplat Energy will need to re-apply for admission to the Official List. Accordingly, Seplat Energy will prepare a prospectus in respect of Seplat Energy as enlarged by MPNU in connection with the required reapplication for listing of such shares on the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for Standard-Listed securities.

“Under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Seplat Energy will pay a deposit of $128 million, which will be applied towards the purchase price on closing. If the Transaction does not proceed, the deposit will be repaid to Seplat Energy where the agreement is terminated by Seplat Energy in certain circumstances.

“The transaction will not result in any changes to the Board of Seplat Energy. The company currently expects the transaction to close in H2 2022.”

Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako, Chairman of Seplat Energy, said: “This is a transformational acquisition for Seplat Energy that strengthens our partnership with the national oil company, the NNPC, and consummates the spirit of the newly enacted PIA.

“As a significantly larger business, with a stronger resource base and greatly enhanced capabilities, we will be better positioned to provide sustainable energy solutions that drive growth and profitability for the benefit of all our stakeholders, particularly our host communities and the wider Nigerian economy.

“We fully support the aims of the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas”, and this acquisition will accelerate our development of Nigeria’s gas resources to help achieve a just transition for our rapidly growing country.”

Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energy, said: “This transaction underpins Seplat Energy’s drive to be a leader in the growth of the indigenous independent energy sector in Nigeria.

“The acquisition is a perfect fit with our strategy to build a sustainable business and deliver energy transition in Nigeria. Our financial strength has enabled us to attract high quality local and international capital providers to fund this transaction without diluting our existing shareholders and reflects our deliberate approach to capital allocation.

“We are determined to drive our growth through the extensive low-cost and low-risk production opportunities it delivers in the near term, whilst also developing longer-term opportunities to monetise our significant gas resources through domestic and export opportunities.

“This is a win-win for both companies. Together, we will strengthen our focus on profitability and cash generation to reinvest in Nigeria’s energy development.

“MPNU’s employees and contractors have a strong reputation for safety and operational excellence, and I look forward to welcoming them to the Seplat Energy family.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...