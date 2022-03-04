Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Sergeant Guns Down Six Colleagues At Police HQ In Maiduguri

A police officer simply identified as Sergeant Bello has shot and killed at least six mobile police officers in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The incident happened inside the Police College quarters of Borno Police Headquarters in Maiduguri, according to sources.

A senior police officer said that the errant officer is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

A family source said the sergeant had a misunderstanding with his wife and neighbours had tried to intervene but he didn’t listen.

“He and his wife have been having issues for some time now; we tried to settle it amicably, but he refused.

“The wife told her parents that the sergeant assaulted her; she moved her things out of his house. The wife left due to severe maltreatment by her husband.

“He started shooting and threatened to kill everyone. Unfortunately, he shot dead six mobile policemen while two others are currently receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital.

“He razed down two blocks of eight rooms in the process and also shot his father-in-law,” said the source.

The effort to get reactions from police proved abortive as the line of the Police Public Relations Officer in Borno, was switched off at the time of filing this report.

*Courtesy: Daily Trust

 

