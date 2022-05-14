JUST IN: Seven dead in N’York supermarket shooting

At least seven people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in New York state, US media report.

Police are at the scene in the city of Buffalo and say a suspect has been taken into custody, reports the BBC.

Officers believe the gunman entered the supermarket on Saturday afternoon before opening fire with a rifle, according to the Associated Press.

Multiple people were shot in the incident, police said, without giving further details.

But unnamed law enforcement officials told US media outlets, including NBC News and the Associated Press, that at least seven people had been killed.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was monitoring the situation and urged residents to avoid the area.

