JUST IN: Seven killed in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected Fulani bandits on Sunday night attacked Danda Chugwi village in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State and leaving seven persons dead and several others injured.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association Rwas Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the latest killings to New Telegraph on Monday morning in Jos, said the attack happened around 10:00pm.

He disclosed that those who sustained gunshot injuries had been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention

Rwang noted that the development has created tension in the community.

New Telegraph reports that the fresh killing are coming less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state on Saturday.

The Police Command and the Special Military Task Force in the state were yet to issue any public statement regarding the killings as at time of filling this report.

More details soon…

