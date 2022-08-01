Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Seven killed in fresh Plateau attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

 

Suspected Fulani bandits on Sunday night attacked Danda Chugwi village in Jos South Local Government of Plateau State and leaving seven persons dead and several others injured.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association Rwas Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the latest killings to New Telegraph on Monday morning in Jos, said the attack happened around 10:00pm.

He disclosed that those who sustained gunshot injuries had been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention

Rwang noted that the development has created tension in the community.

New Telegraph reports that the fresh killing are coming less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of vigilante group in the Wase Council Area of the state on Saturday.

The Police Command and the Special Military Task Force in the state were yet to issue any public statement regarding the killings as at time of filling this report.

More details soon…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts N6.5bn drugs at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a consignment of 26.150 kilograms of heroin with a street value of over N6.5 billion at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.   The illicit drug had arrived in the state in 25 parcels from South Africa through […]
Metro & Crime

Drama as corpse ‘disappears’ from mortuary in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The remains of 33-year-old David Atimbi Adi, a native of Nyakala Igbak, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, ‘vanished’ from the mortuary of the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Jos on Wednesday. Irate family members of the deceased, who had arrived in the morning to collect his body, locked the gates of the hospital […]
Metro & Crime

Salihu Tanko, Emir of Kagara, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

Salihu Tanko, the Emir of Kagara where 27 schoolboys were kidnapped in Niger State, is dead. The schoolboys and some staff of Government Science College, Kagara, were released by their abductors last Saturday. Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, announced the demise of Tanko, describing his death as a great shock. Bello in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica