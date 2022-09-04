Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Seven-storey building collapses in Lagos, six trapped

No fewer than six persons have been trapped in the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed close to the Sand field bus stop, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Emergency responders had been deployed to commence rescue operations at the scene of the incident.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident on Sunday morning.

He said: “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in his reaction to the incident, said that upon arrival, it was discovered that the seven-storey building was under construction when it caved in.

He said: “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”

 

Reporter

