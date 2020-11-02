JUST IN: Several killed, 15 injured in ongoing Vienna terror attack

Several people are dead and a police officer is among the injured after a suspected terror attack carried out by multiple suspects across six locations in Vienna.

Sky’s Brussels correspondent Adam Parsons said latest reports suggested seven people had been killed.

Vienna police have said the attack was carried out by several suspects armed with rifles.

They added one suspect was shot and killed by police.

Vienna police have so far only confirmed one death in the shootings that took place across the Austrian capital, reports Sky News.

The APA news agency said the officer was shot, citing the country’s interior ministry.

Austria’s interior minister said on state broadcaster ORF TV that it was suspected to be a terror attack and that the shootings were believed to have been carried out by multiple people.

The same TV station is also reporting that several people were killed.

The office of Austria’s top security official Karl Nehammer’s office reportedly said earlier one attacker had been killed and another could be on the run.

The interior ministry is reported to have said one suspect had been arrested.

Police have confirmed the gunfire and said several people are injured.

Local media also reported that a synagogue had been attacked and shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz, while there were unconfirmed reports of coordinated attacks nearby.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.

Deutsch tweeted that the synagogue was closed at the time of the shooting.

Officers said the operation in the centre of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport

