Police in California are responding to a shooting that has left several people injured, according to US media reports.

The incident happened in Monterey Park, located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles, after 22:00 local time on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday), reports the BBC.

Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival.

It is not clear yet how many people were shot or whether anyone has died.

