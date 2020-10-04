JUST IN: Shooting in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

There was heavy shooting Sunday morning along Oba Adeshida Road in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as a face off between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) escalated.

The early morning clash was said to have been a reprisal attack over the killing of an APC member in Oba Nla area of Akure on Saturday night.

Several persons were said to have been injured while many vehicles were vandalised in the clash.

The fight has spread to Erakhale area.

Reports have it that motorists have stopped plying the Oba Adeshida Road in order to be caught up in the fracas.

