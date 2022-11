There are fears that no fewer than six persons have been burnt to death as fire gutted a building suspected to be occupied by a bank in Lagos State.

According to information available, the massive fire was noticed in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the information provided by eyewitnesses, the fire occurred on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Firefighters, said to be from nearby Eko Hotel and Suites, were chased away by bystanders who pelted them with stones.

