JUST IN: Six policemen, others killed as unknown gunmen attack checkpoint in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Not less that six policemen were shot dead on Wednesday when unknown gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Obeagu-Amechi Community in Enugu South LGA.

Many others were also said to have been killed by stray bullets in the ensuing gun duel even as police were said to have repelled the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack which started at about 5:30pm on Wednesday at a busy spot at Mmiri Ocha Amodu lasted till 7pm.

The heavy gun battle led to the death of several bystanders and commuters while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was also learnt that the Police at Amagunze who were promptly alerted laid ambush on the fleeing gunmen, killing some of them.

When contacted, the police spokesman in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe said: “Information surrounding the shooting incidents in the evening hours of today, 21/07/2021, where Police Operatives were allegedly attacked by yet-to-be identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South LGA and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA are still sketchy.”

He, however, noted that preliminary investigations have commenced and further development will be communicated.

