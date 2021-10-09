News

JUST IN: Soldier, 3 others killed as troops, unknown gunmen clash in Anambra

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that its troops of Sector 5 of Exercise Golden Dawn have neutralised three unknown gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on October 7, 2021.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations said the gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene.

“Troops, however, gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

“The 3 gunmen, who drove in 2 vehicles (a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Troops also recovered one vehicle and 2 motorcycles, while conducting further exploitation of the general area for the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price, in the line of duty, for his country.

“The Chief of Army Staff Commends the troops for the feat and urges them to sustain the momentum against all criminal elements operating in the region.”

