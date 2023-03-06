News

JUST-IN: Soldier Goes Berserk, Kills Commander, 2 Others In Sokoto

A soldier of the Nigerian Army has gone berserk killing his Commander, and two others and thereafter committed suicide at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Rabah, in Sokoto State.

The soldier identified as Lance Corporal Nwobobo Chinoso of 223 Battalion Zuru, Kebbi State, was deployed at Forward Operating Base Rabah, where the incident happened at the residence of the Base commander on Sunday.

He opened fire and killed the FOB Commander, Lt. T.I. Sam-Oladapo, and two other soldiers including the Command Sergeant Major (CSM), Iliyasu Inusa and Private Attahiru Mohammed, before turning the gun on himself.

New Telegraph learned that the incident happened on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at about 1700 hours (5 pm) and the cause of the incident was yet unknown while the investigation had commenced immediately.

The Commander, 8 Division Garrison and Commanding Officer, 26 Battalion were said to have visited the location, while efforts were ongoing to move the corpses to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be reached for reactions.

Military sources who confirmed the incident attributed such an ugly incident to war fatigue and trauma experienced by soldiers in the war front.

