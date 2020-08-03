Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Soldiers, others nabbed for bullion van robbery in which 4 policemen were killed

A crack team of Police detectives have arrested seven armed robbers, including a serving and a dismissed Soldier for alleged involvement in the robbery of a bullion van in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, PRNigeria is reporting.
The bullion van was moving from Enugu State to Ebonyi State when it was attacked in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on July 29, 2020.
The suspects, according to PRNigeria, were nabbed a few days later in Delta State by the combined efforts of the Force Intelligence Response Team and the Tactical Intelligence Unit.
The robbery incident led to the death of four police officers, with some others injured.
A Situation Report sighted by PRNigeria disclosed: “During a serious Manhunt by IRT Detectives with technical Intelligence Support from TIU arrested one Alfred Robinson, 45 years of age, a native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North LGA of Edo State on 1/8/2020 in Asaba, Delta State.
“During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by IRT Detectives within 24hrs. They include: Sgt Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl Emeka Harrison a dismissed soldier who had served in Maiduguri, Borno State; Emeka Illo, the sponsor of the operation; and Abuchi Elijah Aka ‘Chime D Mosquito’ an Informant for the robbers and Ibanifiroi Ekiene a native of Tombia Community
“Firearms recovered from the criminals include 12 undetonated improvised explosives, one GPMG, six rifles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, 2 robbed vehicles, breaking implements and charms.
“All suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery in Ebonyi State.
“The suspects also confessed that 4 out of the rifles recovered belongs to the Policemen they killed during the robbery.”
PRNigeria learnt that the suspects are assisting police to apprehend their remaining gang members.

