JUST IN: Soldiers raid mosque in Kano, arrest 10 suspected Boko Haram militants

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Nigrian Army on Saturday evening stormed a Boko Haram suspected mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano metropolis and arrested no fewer than 10 suspects.
Reports have it that the operation was conducted in a very professional manner without drawing the ire of Muslims who were just breaking their fast.
According to reports the mosque was said to belong to some men from Borno State who had fled the troubled Northeast due to the Boko Haram insurgency.
Our Reporter further learnt that the troops took away some unidentified items from the surroundings of the mosque.
However, when contacted, Captain Uba, Army spokesperson in Kano, said he had not been briefed on the development, and promised to get back to New Telegraph on Sunday.

