JUST-IN: Soludo Swears-In Two New ANSEC Members

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Governor of Anambra State, has sworn in Mr Christian Udechukwu and Mr Evarist Uba as Commissioner for Industry and Special Adviser on Trade and Markets respectively.

Recall that on April 21, 2023, Governor Soludo announced the appointment of Mr Christian Udechukwu as the new Commissioner for Industry to replace Dr Obinna Ngonadi who previously held forth in that position, after which he was subsequently confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The Governor welcomed the new members of Exco shortly after they were sworn in at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka.

Soludo, charged them to consider their appointment as a different kind of call and service to ndị Anambra, pointing out that his government is committed to disruptive change in a positive sense.

“There are basically two types of leadership; Transactional and Transformational leadership. Our government is tilted more towards making transformational changes.

“However, our goal is one that we are passionate about. It will require people to pay to serve. It may not be a very smooth ride because of the sacrifices you will have to pay.” Soludo said.

The Governor asked them to pay the price for the public purpose, which he described as the essence of living.

“In the end, the satisfaction is the public good. It is what makes it worth it. It should be a daily reminder.

“I Charge you therefore to try to always read and be mindful of the oath of office you just took. It contains the principles that will drive you”, Governor Soludo concluded.

The appointees expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy for the appointments and promised to dutifully work for the growth and development of the state”, they said.

