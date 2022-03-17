Top Stories

JUST IN: Soludo sworn-in as Anambra gov.

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Prof. Charles Soludo has just been sworn-in as the new governor of Anambra State.

He has taken over from Willie Obiano.

 

Reporter

