JUST IN: Soludo taps Oby Ezekwesili to chair transition committee

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State’s governor-in-waiting, has tapped former Minister of Information, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, chairperson of his transition committee.

Soludo won the Anambra Governorship election held on November 6, 2021 convincingly, winning outright in 19 out of the 21 local governments in the state.

Soludo won on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to reliable sources the inauguration of the committee will take place on Thursday, January 20, at the Agulu Lake (Golden Tulip) Hotel, Awka.

