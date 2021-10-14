Top Stories

JUST IN: Soludo wins at Supreme Court

The position of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the guber candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The twin Appeals of Jude Okeke against APGA and Ọzọnkpu Victor Ike Oye were dismissed by the apex court in today’s ruling.

More details later…

