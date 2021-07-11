Top Stories

JUST IN: Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer

Popular singer, Lanre Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

The 44-year-old ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner, lost it to his battle with cancer of the throat.

Details later…

Reporter

Guber screening: We’ve no case of fake certification –Wada

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee for the Anambra State governorship election, Capt. Idris Wada, said his committee has not encountered any incidence of fake or false certificate, among the aspirants who appeared before it. Wada, who spoke to newsmen after the exercise, explained that his committee was guided by recent judicial decisions […]
APC govt has failed on security, welfare –PDP govs

…call for national dialogue Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for national dialogue to find solution to the socio-political and economic problems facing the country. The governors stated that the APC-led Federal Government “has failed Nigerians on issues of security and the general welfare and wellbeing of our […]
CAN to Buhari: No harm should befall Kukah

…says no incitement to violence against Islam in homily The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, warned that no harm must come upon the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, over his Christmas Day homily that unsettled the central government and some Islamic groups in the country. CAN, the […]

