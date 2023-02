Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after just three months in charge of the Premier League club.

Former Luton Town boss Jones, 49, leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday’s loss to 10-men Wolves, reports the BBC.

The Welshman lost nine of the 14 matches he oversaw in all competitions following his appointment on November 10.

That record included eight defeats in nine Premier League games and four successive home losses at St Mary’s.

