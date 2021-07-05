JUST IN: Southern governors demand that Buhari’s successor must come from South 

Top Stories

Southern governors demand that Buhari's successor must come from South 

Southern governors meeting in Lagos State on Monday insisted that the next President after Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term in 2023 should come from the southern part of the country.
They also gave a September 21 deadline for the promulgation of anti-grazing laws by member states in the region.
And they further rejected the 3% equity shares allocated for oil producing communities in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), opting for 5% instead.

